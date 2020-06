(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Shares of battery-electric and hydrogen-powered truck maker Nikola haven't even been trading for a full month, but the stock already looks fully valued, JPMorgan said Monday in initiating coverage of the company with a neutral rating.

The bank is the first of the biggest Wall Street firms to rate the red-hot stock, which has seen shares nearly double since going public through a reverse merger on June 4.