Checkout.com triples valuation to $5.5 billion, making it one of Europe's top fintechs

Online payments start-up Checkout.com has raised $150 million in funding at a $5.5 billion valuation — nearly three times what it was worth when it last raised cash.

Founded in 2012, the London-based company sells a software platform that makes it easier for businesses to process and take payments over the web. It competes with the likes of U.S. firm Stripe and Dutch processor Adyen.

Checkout.com mostly flew under the radar until 2019, when it tapped external investors for the first time to raise a $230 million Series A round. That deal —reportedly agreed over "handshakes" rather than term sheets — gave the firm the coveted status of "unicorn," with a $2 billion valuation.

Since then, the company has achieved impressive growth, increasing transaction volumes by 250% over the last year and picking up big-name clients — from Singaporean ride-hailing app Grab to U.S. online brokerage Robinhood — along the way.

Checkout.com raised the fresh cash in a Series B round led by Coatue, a technology-focused hedge fund which has backed the likes of food delivery firm DoorDash and TikTok owner ByteDance. Existing investors Insight Partners, DST Global, Blossom Capital and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC also bought shares in the round.