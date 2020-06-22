Stock market live updates: Futures higher, Wall Street eyes Covid cases, airlines lower

A person wearing a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, March 6, 2020.

Recent data show that coronavirus cases in the U.S. and abroad are increasing. The largest single-day increase in global coronavirus cases was recorded on Sunday, according to the World Health Organisation, after more than 183,000 new cases were reported worldwide . The U.S. saw more than 36,000 new cases reported on Sunday after more than 30,000 new cases were reported on both Friday and Saturday. Nevada, Florida, California and Arizona have reported record-high single-day infections as their economies attempt to open from the shutdown. Widespread testing is contributing to the uptick in reported cases. — Fitzgerald

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher by about 100 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were also slightly higher. Major U.S. stock averages are coming off their fourth weekly gains in five weeks. Gains were capped on recent upticks in new coronavirus cases. — Franck

