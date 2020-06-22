Trump fired Berman to give U.S. attorney job to SEC Chairman Clayton, White House claims

The White House said Monday that President Donald Trump's bombshell firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman was not related to investigations of associates of Trump by prosecutors in Berman's office. Instead, Trump fired Berman because he refused to transfer willingly to another post in order to allow for the appointment of current Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to Berman's post, said White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany. "Mr. Clayton wanted to go back to New York City and we wanted to keep him in government," McEnany said at a White House press briefing.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman enters the courthouse ahead of a bail hearing in U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case in New York City, July 15, 2019. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

She said Clayton is "highly regarded" by the president. Asked directly whether Berman was fired from his post, which handles criminal cases involving federal crimes, because he oversaw cases and investigations of Trump's associates, McEnany said: "No, he was not." "No investigation will be affected by this" change in leadership at the SDNY U.S. Attorney's office, she said. McEnany's statement came as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Berman's firing "corrupt," and that it "gives the impression that the President interfered in ongoing criminal investigations into himself and his associates." Schumer sent a letter to the Justice Department's internal watchdog, Inspector General Michel Horowitz, and its Office of Professional Responsibility director, Jeffrey Ragsdale, asking that they conduct a joint investigation of Berman's firing. Another New York Democrat, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, said Sunday he is "sure" that Berman will testify to that committee about the events leading up to his termination. At the press conference Monday, McEnany also said that Attorney General William Barr "was taking the lead on this matter" to fire Berman, and that Trump had signed off on that highly controversial termination of Berman. "Mr. Clayton now will in time get to that position," she said. But Clayton's nomination could well be doomed. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has said he will respect a Senate tradition that gives effective veto power over the nomination of U.S. attorneys to the senators from the states that contain the prosecutors' offices. New York's other senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, is also a Democrat and expected to block Clayton's appointment, along with Schumer. McEnany's explanation for Berman's firing echoed claims made by unidentified senior administration officials to reporters Friday and Saturday after the bombshell news broke that Barr wanted to oust Berman from the SDNY office. That office has and is continuing to investigate associates of Trump, most notably his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and himself the former U.S. attorney for Manhattan. Berman's office previously obtained convictions of Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for multiple financial crimes, is currently prosecuting two associates of Giuliani who helped him with efforts to convince Ukraine officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Jay Clayton, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images