Virgin Galactic shares surge after unveiling it will train astronauts for NASA

Shares of Virgin Galactic rose as much as 19% in premarket trading from their previous close of $15 a share.

The company — which is publicly traded but largely owned by founder Richard Branson and chairman Chamath Palihapitiya — announced on Monday that it signed a "Space Act Agreement" with NASA's Johnson Space Center, which leads the agency's astronaut program in Houston, Texas.

Virgin Galactic shares jumped Monday after it signed an agreement with NASA that will allow the space tourism venture to train astronauts for trips to the International Space Station on the company's flights to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic said that, under the agreement, it will develop a "private orbital astronaut readiness program," similar to the one it has to prepare tourists for its own flights. The company also said that it would seek to buy seats on flights to the space station, currently offered by SpaceX with its Crew Dragon spacecraft.

"We are excited to partner with NASA on this private orbital spaceflight program, which will not only allow us to use our spaceflight platform, but also offer our space training infrastructure to NASA and other agencies," Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said in a statement.

It is unknown how much NASA plans to pay Virgin Galactic under this agreement. Virgin Galactic has 603 reservations for private passengers to fly to space, with the majority of those tickets sold for between $200,000 and $250,000 per person. The company has yet to begin commercial service, with testing continuing at the company's operating base in New Mexico toward its first flight of a paying customer.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet Friday that the agency will issue requests for information with more details this week.

