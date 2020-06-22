Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected nearly 9 million people worldwide and killed at least 468,589, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the pandemic has entered a "new and dangerous phase" as cases worldwide hit new highs. Almost half of the total cases were reported from the Americas, Tedros said, with a large number coming from Southern Asia and the Middle East.

"Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies," he said. "But the virus is still spreading fast. It is still deadly and most people are still susceptible."

