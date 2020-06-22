Wirecard shares crash again after payments firm says missing $2 billion likely doesn't exist

The lettering of the payment service provider Wirecard can be seen on a laptop screen

Wirecard shares are once again in free fall on Monday after the German payments firm said it was likely that 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of cash missing from its balance sheet doesn't exist.

The Munich-based company said it was assessing the "prevailing likelihood" that unaccounted cash balances flagged by auditors at EY last week "do not exist." The lost funds represent roughly a quarter of Wirecard's balance sheet.

Shares of Wirecard crashed about 45% shortly after the opening bell. Its stock price was last trading down by 36%.

The search for the missing cash appeared to hit a dead-end after two Asian banks alleged to be holding the missing cash — the Philippines' BDO and BPI — both denied having Wirecard as a client. Further compounding those fears, the Philippines' central bank said Sunday that the money hadn't even entered the country's financial system.

"The initial report is that no money entered the Philippines," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said Sunday, adding that the names of BDO and BPI were used "in an attempt to cover the perpetrators' track."