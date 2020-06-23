65% of colleges are preparing for in-person classes this fall

Starting in March, colleges began a months-long confrontation with the coronavirus pandemic. Schools closed their campuses, moved classes online and adjusted their admissions policies.

Now, many schools are facing difficult decisions about the upcoming fall semester, namely, should students be brought back to campus?

Many schools have delayed making such verdicts in hopes of making as informed of a decision as possible, but slowly schools are starting to reveal their plans for the year ahead.

The Chronicle of Higher Education has tracked over 1,000 colleges since April and has found that roughly 65% of schools are preparing for in-person classes this fall.

One school preparing for in-person classes is Tulane University. The school plans to have students living on campus in the fall and plans for classes to be held in-person. But the school will also attempt to reduce classroom density and will shorten the semester by ending classes before Thanksgiving break. "This accelerated semester is intended to reduce travel in order to promote health and safety," said the school in a statement.

Such a calendar adjustment is common among schools that are hoping to bring students back to campus in the fall, such as the University of Texas, Austin.

"Students will not return after Thanksgiving and, instead, will participate in reading days and final exams remotely. With Covid-19 still expected to be active this fall, we hope to avoid the possibility of students becoming infected during the Thanksgiving break and then spreading the virus to classmates upon their return after Thanksgiving," said the school's president and interim president in a statement.

In contrast, Harvard University is preparing for most classes to be held online. In an email, university administrators told faculty that "it seems likely that, under any circumstances, most of our instruction will be online."

"Our goal is to bring our students, faculty, postdoctoral fellows and staff to campus as quickly as possible, but because most projections suggest that Covid-19 will remain a serious threat during the coming months, we cannot be certain that it will be safe to resume all usual activities on campus by then. Consequently, we will need to prepare for a scenario in which much or all learning will be conducted remotely," said the university in an April statement.