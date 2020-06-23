Openly gay Sen. Tammy Baldwin could make history if Biden picks her as his vice presidential running mate

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin could become the first openly gay vice presidential candidate in history.

Baldwin is one of the top 10 potential running mates on 2020 presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's list, according to reports.

Baldwin has acknowledged that she is in regular contact with the campaign but has not said whether she is being vetted. "Were he to ask me to be his vice president, I would surely say yes," Baldwin recently told Milwaukee's NBC affiliate WTMJ. "But I will keep my conversations in confidence . We just need to win."

A Baldwin spokesman told CNBC in an email on Monday, "The Senator and the campaign haven't been discussing the content of her conversations with the Vice President and the campaign and won't go into the process. She feels that the process is the Vice President's to conduct and will leave it to his team to provide any comments."

Baldwin, the first openly gay woman elected to Congress and the first openly gay person elected to the Senate, is well-liked among her peers, according to Barney Frank, the former congressman from Massachusetts who is also gay.

The two served together in the House from 2009 to 2013, when he retired and she moved on to the Senate. Frank came out after he was elected. He said Baldwin has many qualities that would make her a good choice, including her record as a reliable progressive.

"She's an extraordinary woman," said Frank, who notes that she's never lost an election. "She's the first out LGBT person elected to Congress."

Not long ago, it would have been too risky to choose a gay running mate, but attitudes have changed dramatically in recent years, said Paul Nolette, associate professor and chair of the political science department at Wisconsin's Marquette University.

A Gallup poll from June found that 67% of voters believe gay marriage should be legal, up from 27% in 1996.

In April 2019, a Quinipiac University poll found that 70% of voters would be "open to electing a president who is a gay man," the question a nod to the candidacy of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. That poll also found that 92% of Americans thought that an employer should not be able to fire someone based on sexual orientation.

Last week, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling that protects gay, lesbian and transgender employees from being fired or turned down for a job based on their sexual orientation.

Far from hurting Biden's prospects, a ground-breaking decision to include Baldwin could energize voters, Nolette said. "Democratic voters do get excited about firsts," he said. "Having the first LGBT individual on the ticket would be an advantage."