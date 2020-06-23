Private survey of Chinese businesses predicts economy could contract this year

With about half a year to go, it's still not a given that China's economy will grow in 2020.

An independent survey of more than 3,300 businesses in the country by U.S.-based China Beige Book found that for the second quarter, recovery from the first quarter's decline is minimal, according to findings released Tuesday Beijing time.

"Until and unless global demand recovers more forcefully, the incremental quarterly improvement just seen will make for a contraction for full-year 2020," the report said.

"No matter the lens, gains over Q1 are marginal. Services, Manufacturing, Property, and Commodities all saw revenue and profits move into expansion territory," the report added, noting that the figures remained around record lows.

China's National Bureau of Statistics is set to release official second-quarter data the third week of July.

The world's second-largest economy has steadily resumed work in the last few months after efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak forced more than half of China to extend the Lunar New Year holiday by at least a week in February. Gross domestic product contracted 6.8% in the first quarter.