How video-game tech is taking Hollywood virtual during the coronavirus pandemic

Beginning in March, film production was suspended as shelter-in-place orders went into effect, leaving many in the industry out of work. And while California was given the go ahead for production to resume as of June 12, it is unclear when film and TV production will return to full capacity.

However, technology developed for the video-game industry could play a role in getting Hollywood back to work. Virtual production, which was integral in creating the first Star Wars TV show, "The Mandalorian," and Disney's remake of "The Lion King," allowed some filmmakers to continue working while everyone was at home.

