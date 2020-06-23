European stocks head for higher open, brushing off concerns over U.S.-China trade deal and coronavirus

European stocks are expected to open higher Tuesday despite some concerns over the state of the U.S.-China trade deal, and a surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and elsewhere.

London's FTSE is expected to open 28 points higher at 6,276, Germany's DAX is seen 104 points higher at 12,355, France's CAC 40 is seen opening 44 points higher at 4,986 and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 135 points higher at 19,527, according to IG.

European markets look set to follow their global counterparts Tuesday. The boost to stocks comes after White House trade advisor Peter Navarro clarified that the U.S.-China trade deal is not over, following an interview with Fox News in which he appeared to suggest otherwise, prompting U.S. stock futures to plunge.

Later, Navarro clarified that the U.S.-China trade deal is not over, saying in a statement that his comments had been "taken wildly out of context." "They had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place," he added. President Donald Trump also tweeted that the existing trade deal remains in place. Stock futures recovered earlier losses following the comments.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to be the main focus for investors as a number of states in the U.S. continued to report a rise in new cases and hospitalizations. The World Health Organization has reported record rises in several countries in the last few days, and has denied claims that increased testing is the sole driver behind higher case numbers.

In Europe, investors will be focusing on the latest indicator on the state of the euro zone economy when preliminary purchasing manager's index (PMI) data for June is released at 9 a.m. London time.

CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Eustance Huang contributed to this report.