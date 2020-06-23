France's prime minister is now more popular than President Macron — creating a 'dilemma'

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a television screen as he speaks during a televised address to the nation on the outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, on March 16, 2020, in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a new dilemma that could hurt his chances for re-election in 2022.

Recent opinion polls have shown that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is more popular than President Macron. According to polling firm Ifop, in June, the prime minister had an approval rating of 50% — well above Macron's, which stood at 38%. In a political system where the president is the main political figure, Macron is studying his political alternatives.

"He is certainly tempted to make a change," Mujtaba Rahman, managing director at the research firm Eurasia Group, told CNBC amid speculation that Macron is considering changing prime minister.

"But, Philippe is very popular," he said. "Dumping him (even amicably) will be risky. Keeping him is also problematic, if his popularity puts Macron in the shade.

In France, the president selects the prime minister, who then forms the government.

The Elysee, the official residency of the president, wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

A French newspaper reported earlier this month that Macron was considering resigning and triggering a new election to revamp the presidency post-coronavirus. His office denied the report.

Macron was elected in 2017 on a pro-European platform and reformist agenda, promising to make France's labor market less rigid. He created his own centrist party En Marche! as an alternative to the conservative Les Republicains and left-wing Socialist Party — the two mainstream groups that had dominated French politics until then.

Edouard Philippe, relatively unknown to the public before being nominated by Macron, is a center-right politician.

"I think Macron faces a dilemma. The Covid-19 crisis has boosted Philippe's approval ratings, so replacing him could be negatively perceived by the public," Antonio Barroso, managing director at research firm Teneo, told CNBC.

"But Philippe is clearly placed on the center-right, which might make it difficult for Macron to expand his support base if he does not change his prime minister."