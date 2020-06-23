Here's what major analysts think of Apple's stock after announcements on new software and chips

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Apple's announcements from the WWDC conference — from its new software to a shift to in-house chips — are garnering praise from Wall Street analysts. Many of them hiked their forecast for the tech giant's stock.

During the remote event Monday, Apple introduced new software for its iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV and Apple Watch. It also announced that future Macs will use chips made by Apple instead of Intel, a move that it said will mean faster laptops and desktops.

UBS said it's bullish on Apple's transition to its own chips, calling it "a continuation of its strategy of vertical integration following years of convergence" in its mobile and Macs. The bank increased it 12- month price target to $400 from $325, representing a near 12% upside from here.