JPMorgan and Texas Instruments among quality stocks 'on sale,' strategist says

JPMorgan, Texas Instruments and Air Liquide are among the "best in class" cyclical businesses which are "on sale" for investors searching for value, according to Latitude Investment Management CEO Freddie Lait.

Latitude Investment Management expects corporate earnings to fall around 35% for 2020 and in 2021 to edge up but remain below 2019 levels. However, Lait believes aggregated earnings per share in his flagship Latitude Horizon Fund will be higher in 2021 than 2019.

He also maintains that the portfolio remains inexpensive at an average valuation multiple of 15.5x P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) in 2021, a measure of the companies' current share price against their expected earnings per share.

"The investment style that has been working for the last decade has continued to work for the last few months and that is buying quality growth stocks, defensive growth stocks," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, highlighting the consistent outperformance of technology and health care stocks.