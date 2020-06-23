Connecticut governor says Texas, Arizona should shut down bars to slow coronavirus spread

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont told CNBC on Tuesday that the leaders of Arizona and Texas, two states grappling with growing Covid-19 outbreaks, should reinstitute more aggressive containment strategies.

"I'd close down the bars," Lamont, a Democrat, said on "Closing Bell."

Both Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have said that a larger share of new Covid-19 cases in the states are occurring among young people, Lamont noted.

"There are certain counties where a majority of the people who are tested positive in that county are under the age of 30, and this typically results from people going to bars," Abbott said last week, according to the Texas Tribune.

Lamont, whose state has seen its Covid-19 cases fall from nearly 1,000 per day in early April to less than 200 recently, said he was "not surprised" to see people at bars were not taking social distancing seriously.

"We've seen that has been a great source of infections," he said. "I think you do have to be very strict."

Connecticut entered the second phase of its reopening last week, allowing restaurants to go to 50% indoor capacity, for example. It began to ease restrictions on May 20 for nonessential retailers and offices, among others.

Lamont said he thinks people in Connecticut are taking precautions seriously as they begin to engage in the economy because of the severity of the state's outbreak.

"Sadly, because we were hit hard, people probably know somebody that was hit hard by Covid and we're more likely to wear the mask," Lamont said, suggesting states that are seeing a flare-up in cases push harder for people to wear face coverings in public. "I think that makes a big difference."

In an interview with local outlet KBTX-TV on Tuesday, Abbott urged Texans to stay home, going out only if it was necessary. Texas reported an all-time high of more than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Most businesses in Texas were allowed to reopen May 1, with capacity restrictions and other public-health measures in place, after Abbott's mandatory stay-at-home order expired.