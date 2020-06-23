Social bonds are surging as conscious investing turns mainstream

New research shows the issuance of social bonds has reached record levels and more than quadrupled so far this year, as conscious investors combine profit and purpose to address rising inequalities created by the coronavirus.

According to S&P Global Ratings, "Recent growth in social bond issuance indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has not turned issuers' or investors' attention away from sustainable finance — rather, interest seems to be growing."

Social bonds are a form of debt that allow investors to help raise funds for projects with positive social outcomes that in some cases, provide an investment return. They include projects on improving food security and access to education, as well as health care and financing.

With unemployment spiking around the world, rising fatality rates and strained health-care systems, S&P expects social bonds to emerge as the fastest-growing segment of the sustainable debt market in 2020, even as credit conditions weaken.

It stands in sharp contrast to the rest of the global fixed income market, where issuance volumes are expected to decline 9% this year, according to S&P.

"Undoubtedly, much of this rapid growth can be attributed to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated issuance of social bonds to finance both public and private responses and create positive social outcomes, especially for target populations," the firm said.