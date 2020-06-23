South Africa's Ramaphosa warns that 'difficult days lie ahead' as crucial budget approaches

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that "difficult decisions and difficult days lie ahead" as the country stares down the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an address to the nation Monday, Ramaphosa highlighted that businesses in all sectors had announced job cuts or total closures as a result of losses incurred since the nation implemented strict lockdown measures on March 26.

Aware of the economic toll being wreaked by the lockdowns, the government has begun lifting restrictions, but South Africa now has 101,590 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the most on the continent, with 1,991 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"For a country such as ours, which was already facing an unemployment crisis and weak economic growth, difficult decisions and difficult days lie ahead," Ramaphosa said.

"We would urge that the difficult decisions to be taken are taken with care and with due regard to balancing the sustainability of companies and the livelihoods of workers."

He emphasized the importance of continuing measures to aid small businesses, including tax relief, debt restructuring, extended credit lines and retail rental exemptions, along with temporary financial assistance to poor households, but said these measures could only go so far.

Ramaphosa argued that although the economic impact will extend long beyond the pandemic, investments in sustainable infrastructure would form an integral part of the recovery.

A Reuters poll released Tuesday showed that the South African budget deficit is expected to widen to a record 14% of GDP (gross domestic product) in 2020, far outstripping an official estimate of 6.3% for the last financial year.