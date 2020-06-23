Starbucks partners with Impossible to sell plant-based breakfast sandwich

Starbucks said Tuesday it will begin selling a plant-based breakfast sandwich made with Impossible sausage as part of its summer menu.

In addition to the plant-based sausage substitute, the sandwich will contain a cage-free fried egg and aged cheddar cheese and will be served on ciabatta bread. The sandwich will be available in most U.S. locations, the company said.

Also on the summer menu are two cold brew coffee-based beverages with almond milk foam flavored with either cinnamon or dark cocoa. In California and the Midwest, Starbucks will also sell Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oatmilk foam, expanding the availability of oatmilk to new markets.

The new sandwich joins other menu options Starbucks has released in recent years as more consumers seek to reduce their meat consumption. The sandwich also helps move Starbucks another step closer to meeting sustainability goals that it announced in January.

"Over the years, in response to customer interest, we have added plant-based milk alternatives such as soy, coconut, almond, and oat milk. We are thrilled to expand our plant-based menu into food with this new breakfast sandwich," Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks, said in announcing the sandwich.

Previously, Starbucks partnered with Beyond Meat, a competitor of Impossible, to offer similar plant-based sandwiches in Canada and China.

Starbucks has said it wants to create a more sustainable menu, as it looks to cut carbon emissions, conserve water and reduce waste.

The company didn't disclose pricing information for the new products.