Stock futures slip after Nasdaq Composite notches new record

People are walking by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building during Covid-19 pandemic in New York on May 26, 2020.

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes slipped at the start of the overnight session Tuesday evening as Wall Street looked to take a breather from healthy gains clinched earlier in the week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 35 points, suggesting an open loss of 39 points when regular trading resumes on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures pointed to an opening decline of 0.15% while Nasdaq-100 futures indicated an opening trade around flatline.

The overnight moves Tuesday evening followed a largely positive day on Wall Street during the regular session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 131.14 points higher on Tuesday as Apple, UnitedHealth and Visa led the blue-chip index higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% to end the day at 3,131.29.

The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, advanced 0.74% to 10,131.37, its 21st closing record for 2020. The Nasdaq's gain on Tuesday also represented its eighth straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since December, when it advanced for 11 straight sessions.