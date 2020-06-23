Two payments stocks are a better bet than American Express: Market pros

Analysts are weighing in on the payments space.

A day after UBS downgraded American Express to sell on worries over a prolonged recovery for the company, Oppenheimer analysts downgraded Mastercard to perform.

Michael Binger, president of Gradient Investments, is still bullish on Mastercard but sees another stock in the fintech space that he is getting behind.

"We see a continuous trend of payments from cash and checks to more online payments. We feel this is a secular trend, one that we think will happen for years to come," Binger said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "One stock that we've been recently buying is Discover Card."

Discover Financial Services is down 36% this year. However, it has roared back 53% this quarter.

"This is really a contrarian play. It's more consumer oriented and it benefits as the consumer spending recovers – we think it is. Low valuation, a dividend yield of 3.2%, and by the way UBS did upgrade Discover Card [Monday] and we liked that upgrade," Binger said.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, is broadly bullish on the mobile payments industry and sees Square's rally as reason to believe it can continue to outperform.

"It's worthwhile to mention the strength we've seen in the stock price of Square. Now, the more recent, important breakout occurred in early June when the stock rallied above $83. We've seen continuation of that strength with the action [Monday] now putting Square, above its 2018 peak," Wald said during the same segment.