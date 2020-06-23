Fauci and other top health officials to testify at coronavirus hearing—here's what they plan to say

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies about Coronavirus, COVID-19, during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 3, 2020.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other key Trump administration health officials will testify before a House committee Tuesday on the United States' response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is expected to join Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, before the House Energy and Commerce Committee for a hearing at 11 a.m. ET.

The coronavirus, which has sickened more than 2.4 million Americans, continues to rapidly spread throughout the United States. As of Monday, the U.S. seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases increased more than 30% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Cases are growing by 5% or more in 26 states across the U.S., including Arizona, Texas, Florida and Oklahoma. Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise as well.