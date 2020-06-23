Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Apple shares rose 2.13% to a record high as Wall Street ananalyst and investors cheered a slew of announcements from the tech giant. One analyst hiked his price target on the stock to $400 per share from $325 per share. Microsoft and Amazon also hit all-time highs, rising 0.67% and 1.86%, respectively.

Tuesday's gains came after a wild overnight session amid comments from White House trade advisor Peter Navarro. In an interview with Fox News, Navarro said the U.S.-China trade deal was "over." The comment sent stock futures tumbling. However, Navarro later clarified his comments "had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place." This clarification sent stock futures back higher.