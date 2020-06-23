Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The Dow gained 131.14 points, or .05%, to close at 26,156.10. The S&P 500 climbed 0.43% to 3,131.29. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.74% to 10,131.37. Strong gains from Big Tech led the Nasdaq to an eight-day winning streak.
Apple shares rose 2.13% to a record high as Wall Street ananalyst and investors cheered a slew of announcements from the tech giant. One analyst hiked his price target on the stock to $400 per share from $325 per share. Microsoft and Amazon also hit all-time highs, rising 0.67% and 1.86%, respectively.
Tuesday's gains came after a wild overnight session amid comments from White House trade advisor Peter Navarro. In an interview with Fox News, Navarro said the U.S.-China trade deal was "over." The comment sent stock futures tumbling. However, Navarro later clarified his comments "had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place." This clarification sent stock futures back higher.
Weekly jobless claims data are set for release Wednesday morning.
