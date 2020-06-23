White House to host Polish president in first foreign delegation visit since coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2018.

WASHINGTON — The White House will host Poland's President Andrzej Duda this week in what will be the first visit by a foreign leader since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duda's Wednesday meeting with President Donald Trump, which was unexpectedly announced last week, comes four days ahead of Poland's presidential election on June 28.

Senior administration officials told reporters on a Tuesday call that both U.S. and Polish delegations will be tested for the coronavirus ahead of the White House discussions.

"The White House is continuing to implement very high health and safety procedures for all visitors. All members of both the Polish and US delegation are going to be tested for their protection, as well as for the protection of both presidents Trump and Duda," said one administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The person would not elaborate when asked by CNBC if either president or their aides would be wearing masks during the meetings.

White House officials touted Warsaw's financial commitments to NATO as well as the approximately $16 billion in foreign military sales, which includes the U.S.' most expensive weapons system, the F-35 Lightning II fighter.