You'll probably take an outdoor vacation this summer, because you want to travel and stay safe

You may not be stuck at home for much longer.

People still want to get away, according to Tripadvisor, and more than 66% of travelers say they are already planning their next trip.

Those journeys are likely to be short distance and will probably involve some outdoor activity. Almost half the Tripadvisor consumers said a road trip close to home is a good possibility. Globally, searches for outdoor activities are on the rise.

This makes sense: It's very safe, says Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue, which provides medical and crisis response service to travelers. "It's far less likely you'll contract the virus when you are outside," he said.

Over the past six months, Richards says, there have been many documented cases throughout the world of widespread transmissions: in restaurants, a call center, houses of worship. All took place inside, he points out.

Here are some other tips for summer travel.

More from Invest in You:

Not a saver? Learn these skills and end your year with a nice stash

Robo advisor and online broker apps make it easier to crack investing

When you're 65 you'll look back and wish you'd opened this account when you were 22