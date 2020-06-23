You'll probably take an outdoor vacation this summer, because you want to travel and stay safe

You may not be stuck at home for much longer.
People still want to get away, according to Tripadvisor, and more than 66% of travelers say they are already planning their next trip.
Those journeys are likely to be short distance and will probably involve some outdoor activity. Almost half the Tripadvisor consumers said a road trip close to home is a good possibility. Globally, searches for outdoor activities are on the rise.
This makes sense: It's very safe, says Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue, which provides medical and crisis response service to travelers. "It's far less likely you'll contract the virus when you are outside," he said.
Over the past six months, Richards says, there have been many documented cases throughout the world of widespread transmissions: in restaurants, a call center, houses of worship. All took place inside, he points out.
Here are some other tips for summer travel.
More from Invest in You:
Not a saver? Learn these skills and end your year with a nice stash
Robo advisor and online broker apps make it easier to crack investing
When you're 65 you'll look back and wish you'd opened this account when you were 22
Danielle Desir, 29, who lives in Bridgeport, Connecticut, doesn't go anywhere without masks, hand sanitizer and hand wipes.
"We pack our own water and snacks," said Desir, who has a podcast about affordable travel and personal finance. "We're not always sure what's going to be available at the destination and we don't want to be turned away."
In fact, be prepared for upsets: Desir and her boyfriend went hiking and found that the tower at the mountain peak was closed. "The website didn't mention it," she said.
It's important to stay informed about the reopening stages of the place you're visiting.
"Make sure you go to the area's tourism board for updates and to see what things are going to be open," Desir said. For instance, some restaurants may only offer takeout. Others may require reservations.
People are unlikely to fly unless they have to, Richards says.
Recent changes in Transportation Security Administration screenings seek to reduce contact between passengers and TSA personnel. Sneeze guards, touchless kiosks and other airline initiatives are an attempt to protect travelers and crew.
According to news reports, though, officials have dropped the ball in tracking potentially infected air passengers. An investigation into a March international flight suggests that in fact one passenger infected as many as 15 other people.
Perhaps even more dangerous than sitting on a plane, Richards says, is sitting in a rental car or taxi.
If you rent, make sure to wipe down and sanitize surfaces. Open the windows and doors, and give the car time to air out — five to 10 minutes should do it, Richards says. Your own vehicle is safe, he adds.
Match up a destination with your favorite activities, Desir says.
Once you've zeroed in on a winery or brewery, or best places to hike or kayak, check the distance.
"I limit day trips to 2½ hours away so we can spend more time exploring than traveling," she said.
You need seven things, according to Jeff Weinstein, a paramedic and medical operations supervisor for Global Rescue.
It's likely you already have three: masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Carry isopropyl alcohol wipes and use them to wipe down your phone. Major smartphone manufacturers say they won't harm devices.
Bring some laundry detergent to wash reusable masks on overnight trips.
Fever is one Covid-19 symptom, so bring a travel thermometer to monitor your temperature.
Also consider a digital pulse oximeter, which measures your oxygen levels noninvasively. Any reading below 94% is concerning, says Weinstein. Prices range, but some are less than $30.
SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.
CHECK OUT: If you invested $500 in 2010 according to Warren Buffett's advice, here's how much you'd have now via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.