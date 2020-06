Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at his primary night election event in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 29, 2020.

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

A potential victory for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election could spell big changes both for the U.S. tax code and for corporate profits at a handful of large-cap companies.

Though the types of tax reform a Biden White House could pursue will depend in large part on which political faction controls Congress, the brokerage ran a screen for those large-cap U.S. companies that could see the biggest headwinds.