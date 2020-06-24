Asia Pacific stocks set for mixed start as Fauci warns of surge of coronavirus cases in U.S.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for a mixed start on Wednesday as the coronavirus situation stateside continues to be watched, with White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warning Tuesday that parts of the U.S. are beginning to see a "disturbing surge" of Covid-19 cases.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,585 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,520. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,549.05.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to dip. The SPI futures contract was at 5,934, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,954.40.

In a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Fauci said he is "quite concerned" about the rise in coronavirus cases in states that "reflect an increase in community spread." He did also say, however, that states with growing coronavirus outbreaks may not need to do an "absolute shutdown."

More than 2 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in the US, but for now markets are having trouble with the implications given the high bar to re-imposing restrictions," Tapas Strickland, director of economics at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.