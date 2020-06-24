Asia Pacific stocks set for mixed start as Fauci warns of surge of coronavirus cases in U.S.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for a mixed start on Wednesday as the coronavirus situation stateside continues to be watched, with White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warning Tuesday that parts of the U.S. are beginning to see a "disturbing surge" of Covid-19 cases.
Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,585 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,520. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,549.05.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to dip. The SPI futures contract was at 5,934, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,954.40.
In a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Fauci said he is "quite concerned" about the rise in coronavirus cases in states that "reflect an increase in community spread." He did also say, however, that states with growing coronavirus outbreaks may not need to do an "absolute shutdown."
More than 2 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
"COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in the US, but for now markets are having trouble with the implications given the high bar to re-imposing restrictions," Tapas Strickland, director of economics at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.
Overnight stateside, the Nasdaq Composite rose to a fresh record on Tuesday as it closed 0.7% higher at 10,131.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 131.14 points, or 0.5%, to finish its trading day at 26,156.10. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher at 3,131.29.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 96.646 after dropping from levels above 97 seen earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.41 per dollar after strengthening sharply from levels above 107 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6933 after its surge yesterday beyond $0.695.
What's on tap on Wednesday: