Australians' trust in China falls to record low, nationwide poll shows

Chinese tourists take photographs in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Dec. 24, 2012.

Australians' trust in China has dropped to a record low amid the coronavirus crisis, according to an annual nationwide poll conducted by think tank, Lowy Institute.

Only 23% of Australians surveyed said they "trust" China "somewhat or a lot to act responsibly in the world," compared to 52% in the same poll conducted in 2018.

The poll, which was conducted in March this year, surveyed over 2,400 Australians.

More than half the respondents said Australia's relationship with the U.S. is more important than China.

Tensions between China and Australia have intensified in recent months, since the latter called for a global investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The move has angered Beijing, which has targeted Australian products.