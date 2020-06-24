Coronavirus live updates: India reports record spike in cases, U.S. citizens could remain barred from EU

The coronavirus continues to surge in a number of states across the country, mostly the American South and West. Testifying before members of Congress on Tuesday, White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that parts of the U.S. are beginning to see a "disturbing surge" and described the overall situation in the U.S. as a "mixed bag" across different regions and states. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 9.27 million

Global deaths: At least 477,807

U.S. cases: More than 2.34 million

U.S. deaths: At least 121,225 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

India reports record single-day spike in cases

Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) carry the body of a person who who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 24, 2020. Anushree Fadnavis | Reuters

7:12 a.m. ET — India has reported its highest spike of new coronavirus cases since the virus took hold in the country of more than 1.3 billion people, according to the Associated Press. In 24 hours, the country reported 15,968 new cases and 465 deaths, the AP reported. That means the virus has now infected more than 456,183 people in the country and killed at least 14,476 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Maharashtra, New Delhi and Tamil Nadu are the hardest-hit states, making up almost 60% of all confirmed cases in the country. New Delhi, in particular, is emerging as a cause for concern in the federal government, the AP reported, due to poor contact tracing infrastructure and limited hospital capacity. India has the fourth worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, based on total number of confirmed cases, behind only the U.S., Brazil and Russia. —Will Feuer

The EU is discussing reopening its borders but US citizens could remain barred

A general view of almost deserted Pantheon square during Italy's lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. Andrea Staccioli | Getty Images