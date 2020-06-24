Cruise stocks, popular reopen trades, drop after Barclays downgrades Royal Caribbean and Norwegian

The Celebrity Infinity Cruise ship, wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, returns to PortMiami from a cruise in the Caribbean as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak on March 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Retail investors have been piling into cruise line stocks sending shares of Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line up nearly 30% in the last month on the belief that their sell-off in the midst of the pandemic was too severe.

But the Street is cooling on the speculative trade. Barclays downgraded the two stocks on Wednesday, saying their future remains far from certain, and that the industry is the "most vulnerable sub-sector of [the firm's] coverage universe."