63% of families are uncomfortable sending their children back to day care—here's how experts say you can prepare

Nearly two-thirds of parents who use child care say they're not comfortable sending their children back to day cares, preschools and child-care facilities as states reopen. In fact, only about 7% of parents feel it's safe to return to their normal, pre-pandemic routines. That's according to a recent survey fielded by Care.com in May of over 2,000 U.S. parents with children under the age of 16 who pay for child care. Yet the survey found that just over half of parents don't believe that normalcy will be established until at least next year or until a vaccine is released. It's a concern that Bay Area-based parent Robin Nelson, 40, knows all too well. A professor of anthropology, Nelson has been juggling teaching, researching and homeschooling her two children for nearly four months. And while her son's summer camp and her daughter's preschool, which are both housed in the same facility, have reopened, Nelson and her husband are waiting to send them back. "We are seriously concerned about sending them, even though I trust the school to do everything they can do," Nelson says, adding that the facility has restricted class sizes to 10 people and is requiring masks for the older kids, "My son's going to have to wear masks all day," Nelson says of the new rules for her 8-year-old, adding that her almost 3-year-old daughter will be spared for now. Teachers are also required to wear masks at all times. Robin Nelson with her son and daughter. "I know that they're doing everything they can do, but we wanted to wait a few weeks to let them get the kinks out of their system as they get started," Nelson says. Where they live also plays into Nelson's concerns. "We're in the Bay Area — this has been kind of a mini epicenter of the crisis, so we had real reservations about sending our son and our daughter back." But Nelson is also worried about continuing to have her kids at home. "I am getting more concerned about our children's mental health," Nelson says, adding that the pandemic has been an "incredibly isolating" time for her children without the normal social interactions with their friends. "They kind of have each other," she says, but adds that there's a five year age gap, so it's not the same as interacting with their friends and other kids their own ages. For now, Nelson's plan is to send the children to school and camp starting in July, barring a major surge in Covid-19 cases in their region of California. "We're monitoring outbreaks in the area," Nelson says. "I think we have to pay really close attention. And if it gets bad, we're going to have to go back on the plan to send them."

What parents can and should expect as day cares reopen

Many families rely on child care in order to be able to go to work, but like Nelson, it can be a tough call to determine how risky it is to send children to school and day care. If you live in a community with a low rate of coronavirus cases, then you're "probably much safer" to return to a more normal child-care routine than if you're in a community where there's a high rate of coronavirus spread, says Sally Goza, a Georgia-based pediatrician and current president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. But for most families, it's a sliding scale of risk. "Families are trying to figure out how to keep their bubble as small as possible and try to minimize their exposure as much as possible in order to protect their child," says Nathaniel Beers, president and CEO of the Washington D.C.-based HSC Health Care System. It's important to consider your actual risk of getting sick, says Beers, who also volunteers as a pediatrician at Children's National Medical Center. Thankfully, there is more and more evidence that suggests that children are "less susceptible to catching Covid-19 as well as having complications," he says. But families, care providers and regulators still need to be vigilant and take steps to minimize the opportunity to contract the virus as much as possible. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a number of recommendations for day cares, preschools and child-care facilities to ensure the safety of children, families, teachers and employees as programs start to reopen. Among the major recommendations are: Promote healthy hygiene practices, including regular handwashing for children and staff

Step up cleaning and disinfecting procedures, particularly of frequently-touched surfaces

Implement social distancing strategies such as spacing out seating and nap areas

Restrict classroom sizes and limit the mixing and interaction of children

Conducting routine health screenings, including checking temperatures of children upon arrival

Limit as much as possible the use of shared toys, supplies and learning aids

Create plans and procedures for if a child or teacher becomes sick

Implement flexible sick leave for staff and train additional employees if feasible While extensive, the CDC guidelines are simply that: guidelines. State regulators are providing far more robust rules for child-care providers, but as a result what parents can expect will vary. In Massachusetts, for example, the Department of Early Education and Care has issued a 32-page guidance that, among other protocols, limits class sizes to a maximum of 10 children and sets up specific teacher-to-child ratios based on the age of the kids. Additionally, the state regulator is mandating that whenever physical distancing of six feet is not possible, masks must be worn for anyone over 2. But other states are not requiring masks and the guidance around the optimal class size and provider-to-child ratios varies.

If you were going to be sending your child to a child-care center, you need to feel empowered to ask for information. If that child-care center is not sharing that information with you about how they are going to keep you and your child safe, that should be a red flag because that suggests maybe they haven't thought through all the issues that they need to raise. Nathaniel Beers president and CEO of the Washington D.C.-based HSC Health Care System

Of course, there are other additional steps child-care centers may be taking as well that are not mandated. Many of the providers CNBC Make It has spoken with in recent weeks are prioritizing having kids spend more time outside. The risk of infection is less when you're outdoors, Goza says. "It's easier to physically distance when you're outdoors than in a small room," she says, but adds that it needs to be weighed against the health of being outdoors. If it's extremely hot and muggy, or there's poor air quality, it can be detrimental for children to stay outside for long periods. Bottom line: Parents need to ask questions. What is the child-care provider doing to keep group sizes small? What social distancing measures are they implementing? What hygiene and hand-washing protocols will be in place? What is their masking policy? How are they training staff? "Those are all critical things to ask. I don't know that any of those things would be deal breakers though," Goza says. "If you're comfortable with the fact that the staff is very committed to doing everything they can to stop the spread of the virus, I think that's the key." The only real situation that parents should consider a red flag is if there's a lack of communication and transparency, Beers says. "If you were going to be sending your child to a child-care center, you need to feel empowered to ask for information. If that child-care center is not sharing that information with you about how they are going to keep you and your child safe, that should be a red flag because that suggests maybe they haven't thought through all the issues that they need to raise."

Steps parents can take at home to prepare