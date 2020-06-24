HHS spokesman Michael Caputo blasts coronavirus test story, loses temper on call with reporters

A top spokesman for the U.S. Health and Human Services Department angrily unloaded on dozens of journalists Wednesday, accusing them of getting "spun" by what he said was a misleading story about federal funding getting eliminated for 13 coronavirus testing sites.

The tirade by Michael Caputo, the spokesman, led to the abrupt termination of a conference call that HHS was hosting for the reporters with Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration's Covid-19 testing czar.

"The reason why we put this call together so quickly and why we have upwards of 75 reporters on this call is because you've been spun up," fumed Caputo, interjecting on the call for the first time after nearly an hour without speaking

"Somebody has given you disinformation," Caputo said loudly. "Do you understand? I'm old enough to remember it was considered dishonest to undermine public confidence in the public health system."

"That's what the people who spun you on this story are trying to do," said Caputo, the assistant secretary of HHS for public affairs, who was appointed to his job in April after years as a Republican operative in New York and work on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign for the White House.