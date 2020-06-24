'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary: Many businesses using the 'pandemic as a cloak' to cut jobs

Many businesses are using "the pandemic as a cloak" to cut jobs that they had wanted to cut even before the coronavirus outbreak, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Their jobs will never come back," O'Leary said on "Squawk Box." "This is great for earnings in the S&P. It's not great for employment."

O'Leary said that mandatory closures in particular — put in place by state and local governments to help slow the spread of Covid-19 — can be used by businesses as cover to scale back their employee count going forward. "They wanted to do this anyways, and they're doing it under the cloak of, 'Gee, I can't open so I'm just going to do it.'"

Tens of millions of Americans have filed for unemployment insurance since the coronavirus pandemic began to intensify, but a large share of those filing for claims have said they believe their layoffs will be temporary. There were 15.3 million unemployed people on temporary layoff in the May jobs report, a decrease of 2.7 million from the month prior, according to the Labor Department.

However, permanent job losses rose by 295,000 in May to 2.3 million. Overall, the U.S. unemployment rate in May dropped to 13.3% from 14.7%, following a surprising gain of 2.5 million jobs that served as a positive indication of the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.