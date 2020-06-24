Morgan Stanley has a complete guide to 'life after Covid' themes and how to play them

A pedestrian makes their way along the city streets on April 02, 2020 in New York City. Currently, over 92,000 people in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

States may have begun reopening their economies, but the changes Covid-19 has brought will continue to impact companies across sectors and industries well after the virus is contained, Morgan Stanley said in a recent note to clients.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the firm sees 50 trends emerging that can be grouped into six categories, including e-commerce, e-services and tech-enabled transformation. Within each of these areas, Morgan Stanley identified companies that will benefit from this shift, as well as those that are likely to experience headwinds going forward.

"The impacts of Covid-19 on macro trends and individual consumer behaviors will affect investing fundamentals for years to come," the firm said.

"At the core of each theme was what the sum of millions of individual choices may look like as individuals cope with the virus and how these choices today may change tastes and preferences in the future," the firm added.

Here are some of the themes, as well as stocks exposed to each category: