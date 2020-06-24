U.S. appeals court orders judge to dismiss case against former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered a lower-court judge to dismiss the criminal case against Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Donald Trump's first national security advisor before being investigated and prosecuted for lying to FBI agents.

The 2-1 ruling by the three-judge appeals panel stressed the power of the Department of Justice, which has sought to drop its prosecution of Flynn, to make criminal charging decisions, given its role as an agent of the executive branch of government.

The ruling came in response to a request from Flynn's lawyers, after Washington, D.C., federal district court Judge Emmet Sullivan did not promptly grant the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the case.

Instead, Sullivan had appointed a lawyer, the former federal judge John Gleeson, to make arguments to him about why the case should not be tossed out.

The Justice Department's request to dismiss, Sullivan's lack of immediate agreement with it, and Flynn's request that an appeals court force the judge to comply were all extremely unusual moves.

Trump praised the ruling in a Twitter post, calling it "Great!"

The president has been highly critical of the prosecution of the retired Army lieutenant general, who pleaded guilty in late 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

But since last year, he and his new lawyer, Sidney Powell had sought to retract his plea.

Last month, the Justice Department, in a stunning move, asked Sullivan to dismiss the case.

The then-interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, argued in the motion that the FBI's interview of Flynn was not justified by a counterintelligence investigation, and that his lies about what he said to the Russian ambassador were not "material" to that probe.

Gleeson, in a court filing advising Sullivan to sentence Flynn for his admitted crime, accused the Justice Department of "gross abuse of prosecutorial power" in seeking to drop its case.

Gleeson also wrote that the department "has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President."

At the time of Wednesday's ruling by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Sullivan was scheduled next month to have a hearing on the dismissal request.

In its ruling, the appeals panel said that the dismissal request was not the kind of "unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified," such as the one Sullivan had set isn motions.

The ruling, written by Trump appointee Neomi Rao, also noted that the executive branch of government has "primacy over charging decisions."

Because of that, "we grant the petition for mandamus in part and order the district court to grant the government's Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss the charges against Flynn," the ruling said.

Rao wrote that it was appropriate to grant the so-called writ of mandamus requested by Flynn's lawyers because Sullivan's slow walk of a ruling on whether to toss out the case "will result in specific harms to the exercise of the Executive Branch's exclusive prosecutorial power."

She added that "it was appropriate to force Sullivan to grant the Justice Department's dismissal request "to prevent the judicial usurpation of executive power."

Rao was joined in the majority ruling by Karen LeCraft Henderson, who was apponted to the seat by President George H.W. Bush after Kenneth Starr left the appeals court.

In a sharp dissent to the ruling, Judge Robert Wilkins wrote, "This is no mere about-face; it is more akin to turning around an aircraft carrier."

"It is a great irony that, in finding the District Court to have exceeded its jurisdiction, this Court so grievously oversteps its own," wrote Wilkins, who was appointed to the court by President Barack Obama.

He wrote that, "This appears to be the first time that we have issued a writ of mandamus to compel a district court to rule in a particular manner on a motion without first giving the lower court a reasonable opportunity to issue its own ruling."

Wilkins also objected to the decision because it did not give Sullivan time to hold a court hearing on the merit of the Justice Department's dismissal request.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.