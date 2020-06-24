We went inside Hong Kong Disneyland's reopening. Here's what we saw

After shutting its doors for nearly five months as Hong Kong confirmed its first coronavirus case, Disneyland Hong Kong reopened to the public last week — but with new safety precautions including compulsory face masks for all guests, temperature checks and safe distancing measures.

CNBC attended its re-opening day to see how theme parks in the post-pandemic world might look like.

Hong Kong Disneyland is only the second of Disney's parks to reopen. It follows in the footsteps of Shanghai, which reopened its park last month at 30% capacity, due to government mandates.

Likewise, Hong Kong is operating at a reduced capacity. However, a Hong Kong Disneyland spokesperson told CNBC that Shanghai's capacity is significantly lower than its own, but did not elaborate.

Disneyland, Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland are planning to reopen their parks in July with similar measures. Likewise, Universal Studios Parks & Resorts is also gradually reopening in phases at limited capacity.