What to watch today: Dow set to fall as U.S. coronavirus cases surge

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Simon Property (SPG), the mall operator, is teaming up with shopping center operator Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to explore a bid for bankrupt retailer J.C. Penney, according to the Wall Street Journal. Penney is Simon's second-largest mall anchor tenant behind Macy's (M).' T-Mobile US (TMUS) said the sale of shares in a public offering priced at $103 each. The offering was part of Softbank Group's sale of shares in the wireless carrier. T-Mobile had closed Tuesday at $107.16 per share. Carnival's (CCL) debt rating was cut to junk status by Standard & Poor's, which is forecasting continued weak demand for the cruise industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Winnebago (WGO), the recreational vehicle maker, lost 26 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 45 cent loss that analysts were predicting. Revenue was well above estimates, despite the negative impact of shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. La-Z-Boy (LZB) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 49 cents per share, well above the 20 cent estimate, though the furniture retailer's revenue was short of forecasts. The company also said it was increasing production as pandemic-related restrictions ease and stores reopen. Alphabet's (GOGGL) Google unit is the target of criticism by newspaper publishers, according to the New York Post. The paper said the publishers have told the Justice Department that Google's market power forces them into unfair agreements. Several potential suitors are considering bids for Unilever's (UL) tea business, according to a Bloomberg report. KKR (KKR), Blackstone (BX), and Bain Capital are said to be among the possible bidders for the tea brands, which include Lipton and Pure Leaf.

WATERCOOLER