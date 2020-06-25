Asia Pacific stocks slip following overnight Dow plunge; IMF slashes forecasts again

Stocks in Asia Pacific slipped in Thursday morning trade following an overnight plunge stateside that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 700 points.

South Korea's Kospi led losses among the region's major markets as it slipped 1.32%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.77% while the Topix index shed 0.7%.

Shares in Australia also declined, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling 0.91%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.44% lower.

Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Investor reaction to overnight moves on Wall Street will be watched on Thursday. The Dow fell 710.16 points, or 2.7%, to close at 25,445.94. The S&P 500 finished its trading day 2.6% lower at 3,050.33 while the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.2% to close at 9,909.17. It was the worst day for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq since June 11.

The moves stateside came following a surge in coronavirus cases in certain states, with Florida and California reporting a record number of new cases. More than 2.36 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the U.S. while at least 121,662 lives have been taken, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund slashed its economic forecasts again on Wednesday. The IMF now estimates a contraction of 4.9% in global gross domestic product in 2020, lower than the 3% fall it predicted in April.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a more negative impact on activity in the first half of 2020 than anticipated, and the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast," the IMF said Wednesday in its World Economic Outlook update.