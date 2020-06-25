Biden leads Trump on all issues except for the economy, according to the CNBC All-America survey

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden listens as he meets with local residents at the sports bar Carlette?s Hideaway during a campaign stop in Yeadon, Pennsylvania U.S., June 17, 2020.

Vice President Joe Biden has jumped out to a 9-point lead on President Donald Trump with five months to go until the election, but the CNBC All-America Economic Survey finds the president still has the edge among voters on the critical issue of the economy.

The June survey shows Biden leading President Trump by 47% to 38% among registered voters, up four points from his lead in April. Biden benefited from increased support among young as well as wealthier voters and he consolidated his base, seeing a 7-point gain in his approval among Democrats. President Trump lost considerable ground among independents, suffering an 11-point drop in their support. Those independents did not end up in Biden's column. Instead, there was an 11-point increase in independents declaring themselves undecided.

The poll of 800 Americans nationwide was conducted from June 19 to 22, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

It showed the former vice president dominating or even with President Trump on all of the key issues except one: the economy. Asked who has the best policies for the economy, voters favored the president 44% to 38% over Biden. But it was the only issue where the president led.

Biden had a 14-point advantage on dealing with the coronavirus, 16-points on healthcare and 25 points on policies for racial equality. Biden even had a slight edge on several of the president's marquee issues: immigration and dealing with China. Though those advantages were small and within the margin of error, it showed the president's not dominating on issues where he has expended considerable political capital .

"The economy may be what President Trump's saving grace is going forward," said Jay Campbell, partner with Hart Research Associates, who served as the Democratic pollster for the survey. Campbell points out that, among independents, President Trump has a 42% to 26% lead on best policies for the economy.