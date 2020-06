A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

Just as many investors grew cautious about the market's reliance on megacap tech, Credit Suisse is advising clients to embrace small-cap names as a number of favorable conditions have lined up for the group to outperform.

"Small caps are more cyclical and less diversified businesses and thus do well as the economic cycle recovers," Andrew Garthwaite, global equity strategist at Credit Suisse, said in a note.