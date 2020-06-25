European markets head for negative open after IMF slashes economic forecasts again

European stocks are expected to open slightly lower Thursday as investors digest the latest economic forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

London's FTSE is seen opening 31 points lower at 6,100, Germany's DAX is expected to open 11 points lower at 12,107, France's CAC 40 down 15 points at 4,862 and Italy's FTSE MIB 24 points lower at 7,172, according to IG.

Global markets continue to digest the IMF's latest forecast for the global economy and warning of soaring debt levels. On Wednesday, the IMF released its latest outlook in which it forecast a contraction of 4.9% in global gross domestic product in 2020, lower than the 3% fall it predicted in April.

The fund also downgraded its GDP forecast for 2021. It now expects a growth rate of 5.4%, down from a forecast of 5.8% made in April. The fund said that the downward revisions were due to social distancing measures likely remaining in place during the second half of the year, with productivity and supply chains being hit.

Stocks in Asia Pacific slipped in Thursday afternoon trade and U.S. stock futures point to a lower open on Wall Street as surging coronavirus cases in certain U.S. states. California and Florida reported their biggest daily spikes in new coronavirus cases, while Houston said its intensive-care unit beds are near capacity. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut also ordered visitors from certain hotspot states to quarantine for 14 days.

More than 2.36 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the U.S. while at least 121,662 deaths have been reported, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

There are no major earnings in Europe Thursday. Lufthansa holds an extraordinary general meeting and on the data front, German consumer sentiment data for July is due.

- CNBC's Silvia Amaro and Yun Li contributed to this report.