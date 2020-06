Gold prices are up more than 16% for the year so far and could hit $2,000 an ounce, as investors large and small are finding it to be an attractive hedge against all sorts of uncertainty.

This week, gold made another run towards $1,800 and failed, but strategists expect it to rise above the big round number as investors look to gold as a safe haven. After that, it could keep moving higher, hitting the $2,000 level later this year, or next year, strategists said.