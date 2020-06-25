Google says it will pay some news publishers to license content, bowing to regulatory pressure

The Google logo is seen January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Google will now pay news publishers directly to license their content, in a change of tack for the internet giant.

The company said Thursday that it would introduce a licensing program that pays publishers for "high-quality content" to be posted on a new service expected to launch later this year. The service will launch on Google's News and Discover platforms.

It will initially include local and national news publications, such as Germany's Der Spiegel, Australia's InQueensland and InDaily, and Brazil's Diarios Associados. Google said that, where available, it would also offer to pay for free access to paywalled articles on news sites.

"We are currently engaged in discussions with many more partners and plan to sign more in the coming months," Brad Bender, Google News' vice president of product management, said in a blog post Thursday.

The move follows calls from antitrust regulators in France and Australia for Google to pay for news content. It marks a change of direction from Google, which has for years fended off demands from news outlets to pay for distributing their work.