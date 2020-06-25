Watch Healthy Returns: The path forward with Angela Rasmussen

What have we learned about the coronavirus and what do we still need to find out most urgently?

Meg Tirrell talks to Columbia University virologist Angela Rasmussen on "Healthy Returns: The Path Forward".

For more exclusive insights from our reporters and speakers, sign up for our Healthy Returns newsletter to get the latest delivered straight to your inbox weekly. And for a front row seat at CNBC Events, you can hear directly from the visionary executives, innovators, leaders and influencers taking the stage in "The Keynote Podcast." Listen now, however you get your podcasts.