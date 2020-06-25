Skip Navigation
Healthy Returns

Watch Healthy Returns: The path forward with Angela Rasmussen

Meg Tirrell@megtirrell
VIDEO33:4333:43
Healthy Returns

What have we learned about the coronavirus and what do we still need to find out most urgently?

Meg Tirrell talks to Columbia University virologist Angela Rasmussen on "Healthy Returns: The Path Forward".

For more exclusive insights from our reporters and speakers, sign up for our Healthy Returns newsletter to get the latest delivered straight to your inbox weekly.