Here's how to take online colleges courses without paying a cent

Summertime can be about more than just sun and fun. It can also be a time to improve your knowledge.

And it doesn't have to cost you a thing.

There are thousands of online college courses available for free if you audit them — or listen in — according to Class Central, an online education clearinghouse.

You may have to pay to earn a certificate. However, if you have been laid off from your job, you may be able to earn course certificates for free on Coursera, which ranks No. 4 on CNBC's 2020 Disruptor 50 list.

"Any national, state or local government can offer our partners' courses at no cost to unemployed people impacted by Covid through the end of the year," Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda recently told CNBC.

"It really is 3,800 courses in computer science, data science, job-skilling [and] career search courses that are available to help people get re-skilled during this down time."