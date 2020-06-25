Joe Biden to say Trump push to dismantle Obamacare would worsen coronavirus response

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to tear into the Trump administration's efforts to scrap the Affordable Care Act on Thursday as the coronavirus overwhelms states that rushed to reopen their economies.

In swing state Pennsylvania, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee will say scrapping the landmark Obama administration health care law would further burden Americans recovering from Covid-19.

The remarks will come as the Trump administration faces a deadline to file a legal brief in support of a lawsuit challenging Obamacare's constitutionality.

Democrats leveraged opposition to Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare in winning control of the House in 2018, and planned to deploy the same strategy this year even before the pandemic ripped through the country. Now, Biden is tying the possible loss of health insurance for millions to Trump's inability to contain the virus, arguing it would worsen an already inadequate federal response.

"They would live their lives caught in a vise between Donald Trump's twin legacies: his failure to protect the American people from the coronavirus, and his heartless crusade to take health care protections away from American families," Biden will say of Covid-19 patients who could lose coverage if Obamacare is declared unconstitutional and complications from the pandemic get classified as a pre-existing condition. His campaign released speech excerpts ahead of the remarks.