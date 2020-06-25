Judge rejects Trump family attempt to block publication of niece's tell-all, lawyer says

A New York judge rejected an effort by President Donald Trump's brother to halt the publication of a book by the president's niece, Mary Tump, on Thursday, according to her attorney, Theodore Boutrous Jr.

"The court has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family's baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance," Boutrous said in a statement. "We hope this decision will end the matter. Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech."

The book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," is scheduled to be published on July 28. The president has said that his niece is subject to a nondisclosure agreement and is "not allowed to write a book."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.