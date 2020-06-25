Mike Santoli's market notes: Summer sideways phase, banks get relief, Spotify the next Netflix?

The footing is soft but the market remains upright for now and trying to move ahead. The indexes idling after yesterday's little shakeout, which is best seen as part of a pullback/digestion that began two-and-a-half weeks ago, when the S&P's rebound rally peaked, confidence in an easy reopening swelled and stocks registered an array of overbought extremes.
Nothing about yesterday changed that set-up – most stocks retrenching from early-June highs, the cumulative effect of rising Covid cases weighing on cyclical/retail/travel stocks and the monster-cap Nasdaq leaders needing a rest after a rare upside streak.