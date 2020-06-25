Money psychology expert: Why the smartest people make bad decisions—compared to those with average IQ

One of the most persistent fallacies is the reflexive association between intelligence and good decisions. Smart people make not-so-smart decisions all the time. Even Warren Buffett, the man widely known as the "Oracle of Omaha," has long said that IQ isn't the single defining factor to successful outcomes. Research backs this up, too. Keith Stanovich, professor of human development at the University of Toronto, has studied the psychology of reasoning for more than a decade. His findings suggest that IQ tests are great for measuring mental capabilities such as logic, abstract reasoning and memory capacity. But the tests aren't as reliable when it comes to making smart decisions in real-life situations. As a partner at a venture capital firm who has spent much of his career studying and writing about behavioral finance, I've witnessed several instances where high intelligence prevents people from making better decisions. Below are two of the most common ones (and being aware of them may help you in making decisions in the future, no matter what your IQ score is):

1. Intelligence increases the ability to fool yourself with elaborate stories about why something happened.

Those with high IQ scores aren't always fast learners, because they often try to cram the real world into the theories they've been taught, while average folks are better at accepting the real world at face value. Here's the thing: We tend to judge others based solely on their actions, but when judging ourselves, we have an internal dialogue that justifies our mistakes and bad decisions. If you're a fund manager who earns terrible returns, I may be able to instantly point out what went wrong (e.g., buying during a bubble, selling during a panic, not enough diversification). But if I'm the fund manager who earns terrible returns, I can tell myself a story justifying my decisions and explaining the outcome. I might say, "The Fed distorted the economy!" Or, "Look at my model. It's the market that's wrong!" Two things come from this: We think of ourselves as less flawed than other people, because we rarely hear the internal justifications other people have for their mistakes, but we're keenly aware of our own. When you're blessed with intelligence, you're also cursed with the ability to use it to concoct intricate — and often false — stories about why things happened, especially stories justifying why you, Smartypants, made a mistake.

2. Intelligence pushes you toward the idea that complex problems require complex solutions.