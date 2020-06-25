Op-ed: There is no such thing as truly risk-free — even going to cash

Perhaps you are approaching retirement and getting a bit nervous from these wild market swings.

It has, after all, been an emotional ride lately, and there are no signs of it letting up soon. You may be thinking: Is it time to "de-risk" your portfolio by dumping stocks and seeking the apparent safety of cash? Fair enough, but here's the problem – what then?

Let's assume, just for a moment, that you actually took the plunge and sold all your stocks. Now, you can finally go to sleep at night without a worry in the world about what the markets are going to do next. You're out of it. But as you gaze on that mountain of cash you just created, the questions arise: What's the next step? What are you going to do with all that cash?

You might, of course, ask yourself: "Why do I have to do anything at all with it?"

Well, by doing nothing you are, in fact, doing something. You are choosing to be invested 100% in cash (or in certificate of deposits, or Treasurys, or whatever option that "doesn't have any risk.") Is that really where you want to be? Have you really reduced your risk, or have you just traded one risk for another?

While holding or moving to cash might feel good mentally and help avoid short-term stock market volatility, it is unlikely to be wise over the long-term. Cash doesn't earn any return and does not grow in value, so inflation erodes its purchasing power over time.

Let me share this story. I know a man (not a client) from a wealthy family and, back in 2000, his mother gave him $1 million. He thanked her and promptly deposited it in the bank. It's still there.

When the financial crisis hit in 2008 and the markets plunged 40%, he felt rather pleased with himself for having avoided that plunge. However, fast-forward to today and, even with our current low inflation rates, that $1 million has lost 33% of its value. Meanwhile, others who remained invested after the Great Recession have done just fine. Had this man owned a portfolio, sold his holdings and gone straight to cash with the proceeds, the results would have been the same.